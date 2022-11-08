Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has CHF 2,050 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $1,852.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,888.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,090.31. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $1,783.55 and a 1 year high of $2,539.39.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

