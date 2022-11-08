Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) vs. Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sense Technologies and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A Aeva Technologies -1,407.47% -27.32% -26.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sense Technologies and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 206.45%.

This table compares Sense Technologies and Aeva Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 43.74 -$101.88 million ($0.59) -3.15

Sense Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeva Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sense Technologies has a beta of -5.1, meaning that its stock price is 610% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Sense Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sense Technologies

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

