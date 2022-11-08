Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) vs. Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Laredo Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.86 $145.01 million $43.15 1.60

Analyst Recommendations

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Laredo Petroleum 1 1 2 0 2.25

Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $100.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.78%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Laredo Petroleum 35.99% 67.22% 13.34%

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Sundance Energy Australia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

