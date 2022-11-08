BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

BigCommerce stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.64. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,625 shares of company stock worth $3,699,362 over the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.