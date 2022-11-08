BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

BigCommerce stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.64. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,625 shares of company stock worth $3,699,362 over the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

