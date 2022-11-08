Analyzing GBS (GBS) and Its Peers

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GBS to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GBS and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GBS alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 -$8.31 million -0.85 GBS Competitors $1.08 billion $80.02 million 5.97

GBS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GBS. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A GBS Competitors 777 3272 7461 170 2.60

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GBS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 34.33%. Given GBS’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GBS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GBS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% GBS Competitors -1,513.47% -115.29% -24.13%

Volatility and Risk

GBS has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of GBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GBS competitors beat GBS on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About GBS

(Get Rating)

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.