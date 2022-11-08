Financial Survey: Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cazoo Group and Shift Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 Shift Technologies 1 7 1 0 2.00

Cazoo Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 506.93%. Shift Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 932.11%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Cazoo Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.28 -$747.38 million N/A N/A Shift Technologies $636.87 million 0.06 -$166.27 million ($2.52) -0.18

This table compares Cazoo Group and Shift Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shift Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cazoo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A Shift Technologies -24.54% -420.06% -56.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Shift Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cazoo Group beats Shift Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value-added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, wheel and tire coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plans. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

