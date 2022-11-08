Head-To-Head Analysis: ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) vs. Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 16.95% 11.88% 9.02% Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $4.77 billion 2.45 $746.14 million $1.07 18.07 Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Cosmos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and Cosmos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $37.70, indicating a potential upside of 95.03%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Cosmos Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

