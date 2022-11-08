Morgan Stanley Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $18.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.27.

BigCommerce Trading Down 6.6 %

BIGC opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,625 shares of company stock worth $3,699,362. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

