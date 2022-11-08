Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) versus Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Financial Comparison

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oceaneering International and Aris Water Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International $1.87 billion 0.76 -$49.31 million ($0.36) -39.50 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 4.18 -$9.22 million N/A N/A

Aris Water Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oceaneering International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International -1.80% 6.05% 1.55% Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Oceaneering International and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oceaneering International and Aris Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oceaneering International presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.55%. Given Oceaneering International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oceaneering International is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oceaneering International beats Aris Water Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair. This segment also offers ROV tooling, and survey services, such as hydrographic survey and positioning services, as well as autonomous underwater vehicles for geoscience. As of December 31, 2021, this segment owned 250 work-class ROVs. Its Manufactured Products segment provides distribution and connection systems, including production control umbilicals and field development hardware, pipeline connection, and repair systems to the energy industry; and autonomous mobile robots and automated guided vehicle technology and entertainment systems to various industries. The company's Offshore Projects Group segment offers subsea installation and intervention, including riserless light well intervention services and inspection, and maintenance and repair services; installation and workover control systems, and ROV workover control systems; project management and engineering; and drill pipe riser services and systems, and wellhead load relief solutions. Its Integrity Management & Digital Solutions segment provides asset integrity management; software and analytical solutions for the bulk cargo maritime industry; and software, digital, and connectivity solutions for the energy industry. The company's Aerospace and Defense Technologies segment offers government services and products, including engineering and related manufacturing in defense and space exploration activities to U.S. government agencies and their prime contractors. Oceaneering International, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

