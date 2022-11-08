PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.79. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PAR Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PAR Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

