SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

SP Plus Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SP Plus by 307.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 969.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 154,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 139,859 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SP Plus by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.