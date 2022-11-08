SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
SP Plus Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $37.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus
SP Plus Company Profile
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SP Plus (SP)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.