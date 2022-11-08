United Insurance (UIHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $120.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.46%.

UIHC opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Insurance by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Insurance by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

