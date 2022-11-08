Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

POW opened at C$33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$20.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$29.76 and a 1-year high of C$43.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.23. The company has a current ratio of 124.43, a quick ratio of 109.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Power Co. of Canada

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.25.

(Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.