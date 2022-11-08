Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter.
Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %
POW opened at C$33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$20.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$29.76 and a 1-year high of C$43.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.23. The company has a current ratio of 124.43, a quick ratio of 109.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
