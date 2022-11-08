Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price at $16.77

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.15. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

