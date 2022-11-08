Wallbox (WBX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wallbox Price Performance

WBX stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

Wallbox Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Wallbox during the first quarter worth $237,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Articles

