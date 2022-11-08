B&G Foods (BGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE BGS opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. B&G Foods has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $34.27.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.