SES AI (SES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI Stock Performance

NYSE:SES opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. SES AI has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

SES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,656,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 144,159 shares of company stock worth $711,577 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SES. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth $92,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.