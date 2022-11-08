Archaea Energy (LFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Archaea Energy to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts expect Archaea Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFG. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

