Hecla Mining (HL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HL stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 222,770 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

