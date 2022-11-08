Hecla Mining (HL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hecla Mining Price Performance
HL stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 222,770 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hecla Mining (HL)
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.