Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.06.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,327 shares of company stock worth $8,832,106. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sunrun by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

