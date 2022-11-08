Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.87 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

