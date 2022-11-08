Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.87 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.
Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.