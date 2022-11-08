RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $180.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. RGC Resources has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 111.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 30.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 27.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

