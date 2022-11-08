BTRS (BTRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect BTRS to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. On average, analysts expect BTRS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.25.
In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BTRS by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 69,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BTRS by 128.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.
