ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANIP. Raymond James upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

