Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RKDA opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

