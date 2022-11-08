KLX Energy Services (KLXE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KLXE stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $16.27.
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.
