KLX Energy Services (KLXE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

KLXE stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 2,691.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

