Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.96.
Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.52.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
