Wix.com (WIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WIX stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

