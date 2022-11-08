Paysafe (PSFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 126.35%. The firm had revenue of $378.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Paysafe to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSFE opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSFE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna downgraded Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

