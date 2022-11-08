Credit Suisse Group Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $63.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $93,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,456,000 after purchasing an additional 750,120 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

