RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.71 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 575,059 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.