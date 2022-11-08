Vitru (VTRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Vitru to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.42. Vitru had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vitru to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vitru has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $23.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTRU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

