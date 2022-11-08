Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 3.4 %

HBM opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $415.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.51 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 4.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 455,358 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,269,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

