Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 1.4 %

DIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

NYSE:DIN opened at $73.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $93.46.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1,203.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.