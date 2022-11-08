Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report issued on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Franklin Street Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $2.93 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
