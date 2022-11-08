Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report issued on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Franklin Street Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $2.93 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,248,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 567,314 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,540,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 351,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

