Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$107.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$107.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBH. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$120.90.

TSE:PBH opened at C$77.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.23. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$77.36 and a 12 month high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

