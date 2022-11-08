Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Frontdoor, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontdoor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $23.21 on Monday. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 19.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 49.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 55,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

