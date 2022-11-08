Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Issued By B. Riley

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Livent in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

Livent Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Livent stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. Livent has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $49,491,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after acquiring an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Livent by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 5,080.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after buying an additional 647,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Livent by 761.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 558,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.