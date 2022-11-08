Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MEC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.48 million, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

In related news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy acquired 13,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $116,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,493.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 39.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

