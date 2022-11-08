Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PENN Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PENN Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for PENN Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PENN Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. CBRE Group dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PENN stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

