Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

NUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,132. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.11%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

