Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.
NUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday.
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,132. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.11%.
About Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
