Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

RGEN opened at $172.05 on Monday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $300.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Repligen by 47.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Repligen by 26.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Repligen by 36.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Repligen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,943. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

