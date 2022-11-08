Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $250.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.