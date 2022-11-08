Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RVLV. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.41.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $21.12 on Monday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after buying an additional 1,549,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4,787.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 974,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after buying an additional 811,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 150.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after buying an additional 771,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $14,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.