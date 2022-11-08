Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $44.20 on Monday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $91.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Shake Shack by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1,181.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

