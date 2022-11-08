Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CSFB dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.77.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.61 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -11.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.94.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$530.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$552.58 million.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.64%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

