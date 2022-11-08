Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dream Impact Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Impact Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

