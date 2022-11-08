KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

EME has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $145.70 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $146.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,775. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

