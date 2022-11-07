Keybank National Association OH Buys 340 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $500,471.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,739,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,851,439.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,762 shares of company stock worth $16,587,663 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

