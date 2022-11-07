BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $656.15 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.